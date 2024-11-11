Parineeti Chopra has the most ‘filmy’ birthday post for ‘Chupa Rustam’ hubby Raghav Chadha and we are in awe: ‘They don’t make gentleman like you anymore

Parineeti Chopra's husband, politician Raghav Chadha, is celebrating his birthday on November 11, 2024. On his special day, Chopra took to Instagram to share a filmy post and heartfelt birthday wish for her "Chupa Rustam," which we can't help but adore. She also penned a heartfelt note saying, 'They don’t make gentleman like you anymore’.

Parineeti Chopra shared a video compilation of sweet moments with her husband, Raghav Chadha, set to the soothing title music of the Mohabbatein movie. The voiceover highlights how their differences complement each other. The video includes unseen clips from Chadha's work, rallies, and special moments with Parineeti.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress' post read, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you."

It further read, "Everyone around me says it because its true, “they dont make gentlemen like you anymore”. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #Chuparustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared the story of how she first met her husband, Raghav Chadha, recalling that they met at an event in London. Initially, she had no idea about his background but suggested they meet for breakfast.

Parineeti admitted that after learning about his work, they both realized within days that they would marry. She added that when they first met, she instantly felt she would marry him, even without knowing anything about his personal life, describing it as a feeling guided by "God's voice."

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023 in a private ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding was attended by close family members, including Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, along with notable figures such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and many other celebrities.

