Ranbir Kapoor celebrating his staff member’s birthday with cake and hug proves he has a golden heart: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is a Bollywood superstar who is often dubbed as a generous, kind, caring, and humble actor. While he is often seen protecting his family, the actor also has a soft spot for people who work with him. Hence, recently he was seen celebrating the birthday of a team member allegedly on the sets of his upcoming movie, Love & War.

In a video shared on Ranbir Kapoor’s fan page, the actor can be seen looking dashing sporting an all-black loungewear set. Along with other team members, he celebrated the birthday of his spot boy who has been working with him for years. RK sang the birthday song and enjoyed a slice of cake from the hands of his staff member.

A couple of days ago, the Animal actor was seen with his co-star Vicky Kaushal as they prepped for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga. In a viral picture, the two actors were spotted at Bikaner’s Air Base Force as they prepped for their upcoming movie together. They also posed together with a fan. For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be playing the characters of the Indian Armed Force officers in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Dil Bechara helmer Mukesh Chhabra also heaped praise on the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor. Calling him ‘number 1’, the casting director stated, “I think vo jo Ranbir Kapoor ka charm hai na vo jo ek hai na vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir Kapoor jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (Ranbir Kapoor’s charm that people go crazy about him when his film releases and yearn for him, in that order he is the number 1).”

Well, Ranbir and Vicky’s fans are in for a treat as they are all set to share the screen again after their memorable roles in the 2018 movie, Sanju. Love & War also stars Alia Bhatt and is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

A couple close to the developed exclusively told us that Love & War will begin from November 7 in Mumbai. The insider added, “The set construction has already begun, and SLB is all ready to take the film on floors with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks, and then be joined by Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will begin Love & War after wrapping up Alpha in the first week of December.”

The source also further stated that Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have reserved 200-plus days to shoot for Love & War until October next year, whereas Ranbir Kapoor is aiming to call it a wrap on his part by July/August 2025. “He is committed to shooting for Ramayana: Part 2 from July/ August 2025, and this will be followed by two other biggies – Dhoom 4 and Animal Park,” the source added.

Earlier, we were also informed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be self-funding the movie, as of now. Moreover, the production cost of Love & War is expected to be around Rs 200 crore (excluding talent fees), as the ace filmmaker is mounting the film on a humongous scale, with never-seen-before war sequences.

