13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Makers drop BTS ft. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, and more

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the romantic comedy drama released in 2011, is one of the most loved Bollywood movies to date. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, this road trip film received a lot of critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. Today, July 15, 2024, the Zoya Akhtar directorial marks its 13th anniversary. On this special occasion, the makers of the film unveiled some fun behind-the-scenes visuals.

Celebrate 13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with these BTS pictures

Excel Entertainment, the production house of the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on its Instagram handle today. The first photo captured a fun moment between Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. In another snapshot, Hrithik and Abhay were seen flexing their muscles during the Tomatina sequence.

Farhan was captured sitting in the trunk of the car amid the luggage with an annoyed expression on his face. There was a group picture taken during Arjun and Laila’s wedding shoot, which also featured Kalki Koechlin and director Zoya Akhtar. Hrithik and Katrina were caught in a candid moment during the diving scene. In one photo, Kat was seen doing Farhan’s hair. There were more candid shots of Zoya, Kalki, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others.

The caption of the post stated, “Here are some behind the scenes gems from #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara #13YearsOfZNMD.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Farhan Akhtar on the sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar was asked about a potential sequel to ZNMD. First, he jokingly said, “We have already used the term Dobara in our title, so what should we call part two? We have the story but not the title, and hence we are stuck. It has happened for the first time in the history of filmmaking.”

Then, taking a serious tone, he added, “We all want the sequel to happen, as it’s a loved film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope.”

ALSO READ: 7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch