15 years of Luck By Chance: Farhan Akhtar walks down memory lane; shares special post

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented artists in Bollywood. He is a singer, songwriter, actor, director, and producer and has an impressive body of work. One of the most significant films he did as an actor was the 2009 Luck By Chance which recently clocked 15 years of its release. To celebrate this special occasion, Farhan took to social media to share a video.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 15 years of Luck By Chance

Farhan Akhtar's Luck By Chance was released on January 30th, 2009. Today, the film clocked 15 years of its theatrical release. On this special occasion, Farhan took to Instagram to share a video that features some of the best moments from the film. This features dialogues and scenes from actors like Farhan, Konkana Sensharma, Rishi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The caption read: "15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories. Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance"

Taking to the comment section, several celebs expressed their love for the post. While Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "Super film , great memories (red heart emoji)", Adarsh Gaurav also dropped a red heart emoji.

About Luck By Chance

Luck By Chance is helmed by Zoya Akhtar as her directorial debut. It stars Farhan Akhtar, Konkana Sen Sharma, Dimple Kapadia, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Isha Sharvani. The film also has a host of big names doing cameo appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Kareena Kapoor, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji among others.

Luck By Chance follows the story of a guy who comes to Mumbai to become a big star as he navigates his life problems. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive critical response but underperformed at the box office. However, it has gained a cult following over the years.

As an actor, Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2021 sports drama Toofaan. He will be returning to the director's chair with the much-awaited action thriller film Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. It will be a part of Farhan's Don franchise will earlier had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

