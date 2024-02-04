Black OTT release: Here’s when and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji's film on its 19th anniversary

The highly acclaimed drama film Black, crafted by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made its theatrical debut in 2005. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, the movie garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling and stellar performances. As Black celebrates its 19th anniversary this year, it marks a significant milestone by making its first-ever digital release. Keep reading for more details about the OTT release of this iconic film.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer Black debuts on OTT as it clocks 19 years

On Sunday, February 4th, the celebrated movie Black, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, marked its 19th anniversary since its initial release. To honor this significant milestone, the renowned OTT platform Netflix announced the film's first-ever digital release.

This promises viewers the opportunity to revisit the movie’s emotional depth and cinematic brilliance from the comfort of their homes. Sharing a poignant clip from the film on Instagram, the streaming service’s official handle penned a heartfelt caption commemorating the occasion.

The caption expressed, “It's been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we're celebrating it's first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who portrayed the role of a teacher, Debraj, in the film, took to his Instagram to share the exciting announcement about the OTT premiere.

More about Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Black

The timeless tale delves into the poignant narrative of Michelle (portrayed by Rani Mukerji), a woman who grapples with deafness and blindness, and her profound relationship with her teacher Debraj (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Debraj, an elderly alcoholic teacher, undergoes his own journey as he later confronts Alzheimer's disease.

Co-written, directed, and co-produced by the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features stellar performances by Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in supporting roles. Black received immense acclaim for its compelling storyline, outstanding performances, meticulous direction, poignant dialogues, and more. Notably, Senior Bachchan's portrayal earned him the prestigious Best Actor National Award.

