2 Years of Brahmastra: When Ayan Mukerji revealed he ‘didn’t want whole world to see’ Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor together; ‘You all are ruining my film’

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has completed two years since its release today, September 9, 2024. It’s the perfect time to throwback to the moment when the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, revealed that he didn’t want the world to see Alia and Ranbir together. He recalled telling them that they were 'ruining' his film whenever the couple stepped out together.

In 2021, during a poster launch event before the release of Brahmāstra, Ayan Mukerji opened up about keeping Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship under wraps. He shared that when he began working on the film, he was extremely happy with the casting, as he considered Alia and Ranbir ‘powerhouse’ actors. Ayan talked about the couple’s bond evolving into friendship and then something more during the shoot of the film.

Since the movie was Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration, Ayan wanted their pair to be fresh for the audience. He said, “So then I didn’t want the whole world to see them for these four years. I didn’t want anybody to see them until my film had not come out.”

Talking about stopping them from making public appearances, Ayan shared, "So, lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they would go out together, I would be sitting at the back saying, 'You all are ruining my film. Please don’t go anywhere.'" At the event, he added that it felt good to share the pair with the world.

Dharma Productions, the production house behind the movie, shared a special post on its second anniversary. They posted a video showcasing powerful scenes from the film. The video said, “A film celebrating a triumph of love & light over darkness.” The caption stated, “Love & light forever and more! Celebrating #2YearsOfBrahmastra!” Have a look!

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy form a pivotal part of the cast. Shah Rukh Khan also makes an extended cameo appearance. The movie was highly appreciated for its visual effects and soundtrack upon its release on September 9, 2022.

The film won big at the 70th National Film Awards, which were announced on August 16, 2024. It secured the Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic category. Arijit Singh got the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for the film’s soulful song Kesariya, while Pritam won Best Music Director (Songs).

Earlier, in a statement, Ayan expressed his happiness about the film’s glory at the National Awards. He said, “It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled with Amitabh's lyrics and with Arijit's voice, are something I feel so proud and grateful for!”

Extending his thanks to his entire team, the filmmaker added, "From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort that continues to give us so much love."

On his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar mentioned, “So honored & ecstatic as our labour of love (& light) wins big at the prestigious 70th National Film Awards!”

