Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s chef offers peek INSIDE couple’s recent scrumptious meals; sight of 18 delicacies will make you drool: Watch

It looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the power couple of Bollywood, certainly bond over delicious food. Their chef recently offered a peek inside their meals, and the sight of these 18 delicacies is guaranteed to make you drool. Don’t miss the adorable glimpse of Alia’s pet cat, Edward, in the video.

On September 3, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chef took to Instagram and shared a video that showcased the couple’s recent scrumptious meals. The video started with a couple of pictures in which the chef posed with Ranbir and Alia separately. The actors sported casual looks, with Ranbir dressed in a tank top and shorts and Alia in an oversized white top and black pants.

The video then showed various dishes, like dumplings, eggs, desserts, and a lot more, that the chef made for the couple. Alia’s cat Edward also made a cute appearance in the video.

The chef’s caption read, “Cooked up some magic for #ranbirkapoor & @aliaabhatt over the past few days! Had such a great time working for this very cutesy couple!”

Have a look at the post here!

On the work front, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have packed schedules. Alia has been shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. She was recently in Kashmir to film some scenes amid the picturesque valley. Alia was also accompanied by her little munchkin Raha on the short trip.

Advertisement

Talking about her upcoming release, Jigra, it is an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. She will be sharing the screen with The Archies fame Vedang Raina. The movie is reported to revolve around a sibling relationship. Jigra is set to grace the silver screens on October 11, during the festive time of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy working on Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to seeing Ranbir and Alia reunite on screen, and their wait is about to come to an end. They will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Love & War is set to go on floors in the first week of October.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are all hearts as Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for birthday wishes; teases new role from ‘Bickkyy to Vicky’