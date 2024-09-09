THROWBACK: When Sidharth Malhotra revealed he missed THIS about single life while Kiara Advani said, ‘I’m really loving being married’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. The duo often expresses their love and support for each other, winning the hearts of their fans. Let’s throwback to the moment when Sidharth revealed the thing that he missed about his single life was secretly meeting Kiara Advani, while his wife admitted to loving being married. They certainly set some major relationship goals with their answers.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, Sidharth Malhotra was asked what was the one thing that he missed about his single life. In response, the actor said, "I miss secretly meeting Kiara."

When Kiara Advani graced the talk show in another episode during the same season, host Karan Johar told her about Sidharth’s answer. When he asked her the same question, Kiara replied, “Can I be really honest? I’m really loving being married. I don’t miss anything about being single right now.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in 2023. They often take to social media to share glimpses of their sweet moments. On Kiara’s recent birthday, July 31, 2024, Sidharth posted a romantic and love-filled wish for his wife. He shared a cute picture of Kiara from their intimate celebration. The actress was surrounded by a number of balloons saying, “We Love You,” “Happy Birthday,” and even calling her “superstar.”

In the caption, Sidharth expressed his love for her, saying, “Happy Birthday, Love; the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know. Here is to many more memories together.” Have a look!

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s work front, Pinkvilla recently disclosed that he was in talks to join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4. A source close to the development stated, “While the writing work is on, Ramesh Taurani has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of the Race franchise and is interested in doing the film.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects include the political thriller Game Changer, the YRF Spy Universe film War 2, as well as the action film Don 3.

