28 years of Jeet: Sunny Deol celebrates milestone; says he had ‘great time’ shooting with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu

The film Jeet, which arrived in theaters in 1996, recently marked 28 years since its release. Sunny Deol celebrated the milestone by sharing a special post on social media. He revealed that he had a great time shooting alongside Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu for the romantic action movie.

Today, August 24, 2024, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared a video that contained scenes from his movie Jeet. It featured Sunny’s sequences with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu. In the caption, he celebrated the 28th anniversary of the film and revealed that he enjoyed working with his co-stars. The caption read, “#28YearsOfJeet. One of the more intense roles I played, and had a great time with @beingsalmankhan @therealkarismakapoor & @tabutiful shooting for #Jeet.”

Sunny also extended his gratitude to the audience for making the movie a success. He said, “Thanks to the audience who made the film a super success.”

Jeet is directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Yesterday, the official handle of the production house shared an old picture of the crowd outside the theater for Jeet. The caption stated, “Throwback to Jeet running successfully in theatres for 75 weeks! Revisiting this day today on the 28th Anniversary of Jeet (Victory Of Love).”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol shared a major update on his upcoming movie Border 2. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan is joining the actor to headline the war film. The official announcement was made recently with a video featuring a patriotic dialogue by Varun. Sunny welcomed Varun, saying, “Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2.”

Varun also shared his feelings on Instagram, writing, “JP Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favorite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

