Bollywood Newswrap, August 16: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol in Border 2; Brahmastra bags 3 wins at 70th National Film Awards

Today, August 16, 2024, was packed with a lot of happenings in the film industry. You have arrived at the right place if you missed out on the important updates of the day. From Varun Dhawan joining the cast of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 to Brahmastra winning three categories at the 70th National Film Awards, this newswrap has the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 16, 2024:

1. Varun Dhawan set to headline Border 2 with Sunny Deol

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan is set to star in the war film Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol. A source close to the development revealed, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.”

2. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva wins big at the 70th National Film Awards

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva took home wins in 3 categories. It won Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic; Arijit Singh got Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song Kesariya; and Pritam won Best Music Director (Songs).

Advertisement

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan drops romantic birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share then and now pictures with her husband Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. She wrote, “happy birthday to the love of my life. parthenon 2007 parthenon 2024 who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well…”

4. Anil Sharma provides update on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 3

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Anil Sharma gave an update on Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 3. He said, "Gadar 3 ki abhi tayariyan chal rahi hain, kahaani chal rahi hai (The preparations are in full swing, and we’re working on the script)." He is currently working on Vanvaas, starring his son Utkarsh Sharma.

5. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attend Stree 2 success bash together

Shraddha Kapoor’s film Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao was released on August 15 and is currently ruling the box office. The actress arrived at the success party with Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo as Bhediya in the movie.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, August 2: Priyanka Chopra teases Nadia connection in Citadel: Honey Bunny; Kunal Kapoor to portray Indra Dev in Ramayana