Angry Young Men: Varun Dhawan praises docu-series on ‘legends’ Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar; calls it ‘Best thing out there’

The highly anticipated docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story was released on August 20, 2024. It traces the journey of the iconic screenwriting duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. While it has received a lot of praise from the netizens, Bollywood stars have also showcased their appreciation for the series. Varun Dhawan praised the documentary on the ‘legends’ and called it the ‘best thing out there.’

Today, August 21, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the recently released documentary Angry Young Men. In his review, he wrote, “Best thing out there. Just amazing to see the journey of these 2 legends @primevideoin.”

Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story is directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. The three-part docu-series features interviews with Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more.

It is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is looking forward to a packed lineup of films. The actor recently made a cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2. His appearance as Bhediya in the horror comedy was highly loved by the fans. Varun will next be seen in the action thriller Baby John. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release.

Varun has also come on board the war film Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol. A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.”

Apart from this, he will star in the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. Varun also has Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2 and a comedy with his father, David Dhawan, in the pipeline.

