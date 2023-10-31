Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol-Salman Khan's friendship tale revealed; Bobby Deol on how he got Race 3

The anticipation for the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is building up, and the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, are set to share interesting insights on the talk show. The promo has already offered a sneak peek into the entertainment that awaits the audience, and now Pinkvilla has gained exclusive insights into the details of their conversation. It has been revealed that the chat will delve into the friendship between Sunny Deol and Salman Khan. Additionally, the discussion will touch upon Bobby Deol receiving the call for the film Race 3.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to talk about their friendship with Salman Khan

Following the spectacular launch of the eighth season of Koffee with Karan, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's show is poised to be equally captivating with the presence of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that viewers can anticipate a blend of engaging and heartfelt conversations as the episode delves into the lesser-known friendship saga between Sunny and Salman Khan. Moreover, Bobby will share insights into Salman's pivotal role in securing him a part in Race 3.

During the show, Bobby shared, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

The Animal actor continued, “We call each other mamu. Toh maine usko bola, 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na (So I told him, 'Mamu, let me climb on your back’). So, then he remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said, 'Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga' (He said, 'Mamu, will you take off your shirt?' I replied, 'Yes, Mamu, I'll do anything'). So, that's how I got Race."



The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on November 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

