Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 10th directorial is Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The news took the social media by storm and soon after, the maverick filmmaker himself officially announced the project for a Christmas 2025 release. And now, we have another exclusive update about the feature film. According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has partnered with Jio Studios for his epic tale of love against the backdrop of war.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins work on Love and War

A source informed, “Love and War is among the most ambitious work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the filmmaker is working on the pre-production of the film. Over the last few months, he has locked the music and also underwent several script-reading sessions with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. It’s a break from the period genre for SLB, and he is excited to venture and celebrate the intense romance with his unique flavour on the spectacle.” SLB is ready to start shooting for the film from the last quarter of 2024.

“There is a possibility of a brief schedule with Ranbir Kapoor before, but the full-fledged shoot for Love and War begins by November with the trio. All the actors have allotted bulk dates to SLB, as he intends to do a marathon schedule of the film spanning 250 days with combination dates of all the actors. While Alia will wrap up shooting for the ambitious YRF Spy Universe film, Ranbir and Vicky will complete their work on Ramayana: Part One and the patchwork of Chavva respectively,” the source shared.

SLB aims at a visual treat with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky

It’s an ambitious film as SLB plans to present a love story on a scale not seen before and the filmmaker has got his producer partner in Jio Studios. “Much like all his previous work, this one too will be made on a massive budget, and will be a visual treat for the audiences. Brace yourself for intense romance with colours, music, drama, action, and emotions. Jio Studios has signed a mega deal with the filmmaker, as they intend to mount and position Love and War as their biggest till date,” the source revealed, quick to add, “It’s a legacy project for all the stakeholders.”

Love and War is among the most awaited films of 2025, as it brings together four of the most talented creative forces – Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is announced for a Christmas 2025 release, and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by August 2025. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

