32 years of Bekhudi: Kajol drops UNSEEN dancing video with Saif Ali Khan; pens gratitude note

Kajol and Kamal Sadanah starrer Bekhudi was released in 1992 and today, July 31, 2024, it completed 32 years of release. Even though Rahul Rawail's directorial received mixed responses, the film is still remembered by the entertainment lovers.

A while ago, Kajol dropped an unseen video with Saif Ali Khan from the sets and penned a gratitude note. For the unversed, Saif was supposed to make his acting debut with Bekhudi but later was rejected.

Kajol and Saif Ali Khan dancing in unseen video from Bekhudi sets

On July 31, a while ago, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video as Bekhudi turned 32 years. In the clip, we can see her dancing with Saif Ali Khan from the sets of Bekhudi. The actress became shy and hugged Saif after the end of their dance rehearsal.

Sharing the video, Kajol penned, "32 years to Bekhudi and I’m thankful to say that I still have the same concerns and the same confidence (funny face) #32yearsofbekhudi #thebeginning."

When Saif Ali Khan recalled being fired from Bekhudi

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif once recalled why he was thrown out of the 1992 film Bekhudi, meant to be his Bollywood debut because the director felt he wasn’t ‘showing enough interest. However, the actor went on to make his debut in the 1993 Yash Chopra film Parampara.

Recalling his first day on a film set, he told the portal that he was shooting for a song, with director Rahul Rawail and his co-star, Kajol.

“I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’”

Saif further added that he might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, he was petrified. "I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling," he added.

Meanwhile, Bekhudi also starred Tanuja, Ajay Mankotia, Farida Jalal, and others.

