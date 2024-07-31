What to watch this weekend: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

A new weekend is coming and you must be wondering how to spend it. If you are an entertainment lover and can't wait to watch the new releases, then this article is perfect for you!

From Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, several new movies and series are releasing this weekend that are hard to miss. Let's have a look!

1. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release Date: August 2

August 2 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha captures Ajay Devgn and Tabu reuniting after Devgn's character is released from prison after 22 years. Described as a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, the storyline reportedly unfolds between 2000 and 2023.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is being produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.

2. Ulajh

Release Date: August 2

August 2 Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain Director: Sudhanshu Saria

Sudhanshu Saria Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

In the trailer of Ulajh, we see Janhvi Kapoor acing the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the film. However, people doubt whether she is worthy of her position or if she just got it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy and gets labeled as a traitor.

Meanwhile, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.

3. Dus June Kii Raat

Release Date: August 4

August 4 Star Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr

Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr Director: Tabrez Khan

Tabrez Khan Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Get ready for a farcical tale of Panauti, a hapless man with a stroke of bad luck, and his quest to reopen his father's theatre. Packed with hilarious misadventures and colorful characters, his journey with cousin Battu for love and luck is hilarious and unmissable.

