What to watch this weekend: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh
This weekend's viewing options feature a variety of genres, including romance, thriller, drama, and more. Check out the list and prepare for some great entertainment!
A new weekend is coming and you must be wondering how to spend it. If you are an entertainment lover and can't wait to watch the new releases, then this article is perfect for you!
From Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, several new movies and series are releasing this weekend that are hard to miss. Let's have a look!
1. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
- Release Date: August 2
- Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
The trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha captures Ajay Devgn and Tabu reuniting after Devgn's character is released from prison after 22 years. Described as a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, the storyline reportedly unfolds between 2000 and 2023.
Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is being produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.
2. Ulajh
- Release Date: August 2
- Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain
- Director: Sudhanshu Saria
- Genre: Thriller, Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
In the trailer of Ulajh, we see Janhvi Kapoor acing the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the film. However, people doubt whether she is worthy of her position or if she just got it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy and gets labeled as a traitor.
Meanwhile, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.
3. Dus June Kii Raat
- Release Date: August 4
- Star Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr
- Director: Tabrez Khan
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Get ready for a farcical tale of Panauti, a hapless man with a stroke of bad luck, and his quest to reopen his father's theatre. Packed with hilarious misadventures and colorful characters, his journey with cousin Battu for love and luck is hilarious and unmissable.
