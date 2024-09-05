5 best Janhvi Kapoor movies on Netflix that display her on-screen brilliance

Janhvi Kapoor’s movies on Netflix showcase her captivating performances and versatile roles. Her filmography on Netflix showcases a diverse range of genres, from romantic dramas to horror comedies. From the intense survival thriller Mili to the heartwarming sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor's performances have garnered praise for their depth and authenticity.

Whether she's portraying a haunted possessed woman in Roohi or a courageous pilot in Gunjan Saxena, Kapoor's ability to connect with her characters is evident in every role. So, let us check out some of the best Janhvi Kapoor movies on Netflix here:

5 best Janhvi Kapoor movies on Netflix that showcase her versatility

Ghost Stories

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kusha Kapila, Avinash Tiwary, Gulshan Devaiah

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Movie Genre: Horror, Thriller

Release Year: 2020

Ghost Stories is an Indian anthology horror film released in 2020. It consists of four interconnected short films, each directed by a different filmmaker. Janhvi Kapoor stars in one of these segments, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

In her segment, Kapoor plays a young woman who is haunted by a mysterious entity after moving into a new apartment. The story explores themes of fear, loss, and the supernatural, and Kapoor delivers a compelling performance as the terrified protagonist.

Roohi

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Aamna Sharif, Manav Vij, Ronit Roy

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Horror, Comedy

Release Year: 2021

Roohi is a 2021 Indian horror comedy film that follows the story of a woman named Roohi, who is possessed by a demon. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of Roohi.

Janhvi Kapoor delivers a standout performance in the film, portraying the possessed character with both humor and intensity. She effectively captures the dual nature of Roohi, who is both terrifying and sympathetic. The film's unique blend of horror and comedy, combined with Kapoor's strong performance, makes Roohi a memorable viewing experience.

Mili

Cast: Janvhi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, Hasleen Kaur, Khushi Hajare

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Suspense

Release Year: 2023

Mili is a 2023 Indian survival thriller film based on the true story of a woman named Nimisha Priya, who was trapped in a freezer during a blizzard. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of Mili.

Kapoor delivers a powerful performance in the film, portraying the character's physical and emotional struggles with great intensity. The film explores themes of resilience, hope, and the human spirit as Mili fights for survival against the harsh elements. Mili's gripping narrative and Kapoor's strong performance make it a compelling watch.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zarina Wahab, Naman Arora, Arjit Taneja, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is a 2024 Indian sports drama film that revolves around the lives of two cricketers, Mahima Mahi and Mahendra Mahi (played by Rajkummar Rao). The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of Mahima Mahi.

Kapoor delivers a strong performance as a determined cricketer, showcasing her talent and dedication to the sport. The film explores themes of love, ambition, and the challenges faced by female athletes. With its engaging storyline and Kapoor's impressive portrayal, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is a must-watch for sports enthusiasts and fans of the actress.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Riva Arora, Ayesha Raza

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: War, Action

Release Year: 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a 2020 Indian biographical drama film based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman Indian Air Force pilot to fly into a combat zone. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of Gunjan Saxena.

Kapoor delivers a powerful performance, capturing Saxena's determination and courage in the face of adversity. The film highlights the challenges Saxena faced as a woman in a male-dominated field and her ultimate triumph in becoming a role model for young girls. Gunjan Saxena is an inspiring story of women's empowerment and perseverance.

In conclusion, Janhvi Kapoor's diverse filmography on Netflix showcases her depth as an actress. Up next, the actress will be seen in Dharma Productions Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

