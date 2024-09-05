Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan admits she never had 'guts' to ask David Dhawan to launch her: ‘The mantra of our family is…’

Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family. The Dhawan family recently expressed their love and support for her trailer. In a recent interview, the debutant admitted that although coming from a filmy background she never had the guts to ask David Dhawan to launch her. She added, "The mantra of our family is that you’ll achieve what you genuinely deserve."

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Anjini was asked that similar to her, Varun was not launched by his father, David Dhawan. Anjini mentioned that asking her family to oversee her debut was never considered. She explained that it was simply not a topic of discussion within her family. She admitted that she lacked the guts to ask David chachu with a request for a launch. She added, "The mantra of our family is that you’ll achieve what you genuinely deserve. And once you do that, you’ll have everyone’s love, support, and blessings. And that’s exactly what has happened.”

Anjini expressed her immense happiness about having a star like Varun in her family and mentioned that she does not feel pressured to match his achievements. She described Varun’s career as highly inspiring and conveyed that she has never felt the weight of reaching his level of success.

Advertisement

Anjini shared that she had not informed her family during the process of being cast in Binny And Family. She mentioned that her family only learned about her acting debut after she had signed the film. She chose not to reveal this information earlier because she anticipated receiving numerous opinions.

Anjini was confident that Binny And Family was the right project to launch her career, as the story was personally significant to her. She wanted to avoid confusion and noted that, like everyone else, she is influenced by her family, but she preferred this decision to be solely hers.

Binny And Family explores the dynamics between three generations of a family and their communication challenges. The film features Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. Anjini admitted to feeling nervous about sharing screen space with such experienced actors.

Binny and Family is all set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Binny and Family: Varun Dhawan welcomes niece Anjini ‘to the movies’ with special shout-out as her film's trailer drops; 'This is so good’