5 best Netflix films that showcase how technology can turn into a villain

Technology has taken over our lives in the last decade, with new developments emerging daily that continue to shape our future. As discussions around the pros and cons of technology make headlines, many filmmakers in Bollywood are trying to explore the new shift through their films.

Several Hindi films have impressed us by presenting an unsettling side of technology, raising mass awareness of its effects. From communication tools and digital media chaos to social media and AI, these movies offer important topics for social discussion. They also make for educational and thrilling weekend watches.

Here is a list of the top 5 Netflix films where technology becomes a villain, making you rethink its role in your life.

Best Netflix films where technology becomes a villain

1. CTRL

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Date: October 4, 2024 Director : Vikramaditya Motwane

: Vikramaditya Motwane Cast : Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat

: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

CTRL is one of the first films in Bollywood to explore the cons of artificial intelligence through their plot. It's based on the journey of Nella and her boyfriend, who showcase most of their personal lives on social media platforms. However, as their relationship goes downhill, she hands over her life to the control of an AI tool, turning her life upside down. The film highlights how technology can lead to psychological stress, loss of autonomy, emotional turmoil, and manipulation of thoughts.

2. Dhamaka

Release Date : November 21, 2021

: November 21, 2021 Director : Ram Madhvani

: Ram Madhvani Cast : Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur

: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Dhamaka is about a news anchor who gets a bomb threat during a live broadcast and how he attempts to deal with the situation. Apart from highlighting the dark side of the media sector, the film explores how the media, through technology, can create fear and chaos in society. Moreover, it shows how a simple misuse of technology has far-reaching implications in the real world.

3. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Release date : December 26, 2023

: December 26, 2023 Director : Arjun Varain Singh.

: Arjun Varain Singh. Cast : Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is one of the most relevant films in recent times, and it follows the lives of three friends in their 20s. They all try to deal with the pressures of this age and the negative influences of social media in their lives. We see how technology manipulates their relationships, causes emotional pain, and affects their self-confidence and identity. Moreover, technology soon becomes a villain in their lives as they become more addicted to it and distance themselves from the real world.

4. Talaash

Release date : November 30, 2012

: November 30, 2012 Director : Reema Kagti

: Reema Kagti Cast : Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji

: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Talaash is primarily a psychological neo-noir crime thriller film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. It takes them through the journey of a detective who is investigating the suspicious death of a celebrity. Amid this, elements of technology and suspense make his life and the case complex. Furthermore, technology in the form of surveillance and forensic tools is used to manipulate reality for them.

5. Karthik calling Karthik

Release date: February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024 Director : Vijay Lalwani

: Vijay Lalwani Cast : Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor

: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor IMDb rating: 7.1/10

As the title indicates, Karthik calling Karthik is based on the life of Karthik, who starts to get threatening phone calls. The caller claims to be Karthik, creating turmoil for him. Apart from its psychological thriller theme, using communication tools increases Karthik's psychological issues and creates a distorted reality. So, we get to see how technology becomes a villain when it manipulates Karthik's mind and creates trouble for him.

Technology has undoubtedly been a blessing for humans in many ways. However, these films highlight how its misuse can lead to distorted reality, manipulation, and emotional stress. They make for an intriguing watch when you're in the mood for something different from the usual action or rom-com films. So, why wait? Set up your watch list, grab some popcorn, and get ready for an interesting and thought-provoking movie marathon this Saturday night.

