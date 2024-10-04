CTRL Review: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat's convincing thriller shows the stark reality of a world under the influence of AI

Plot:

Nella Awasthi (Ananya Panday) is a social media influencer. After getting into a relationship with Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat) from college, the two create a page of theirs that goes by the name of NJoy where they make lifestyle vlogs. Minutes before their fifth dating anniversary, when Nella is live-vlogging to catch Joe's reaction to her surprising him at a local bar where he is socialising with a group of tech enthusiasts, she catches Joe cheating on her. Her reaction and outrage to it creates an uproar on social media. Nella becomes a meme and she also loses all her brand tie-ups because brands prefer to have them together.

As Nella tries to get back on her feet after the break up, she comes across the link of a website that can help her take control of her life. After signing in, she gets to choose her customised AI character who would help her take control of her life. The AI character whom Nella names Allen, helps her digitally remove Joe from all their photos and videos. Simultaneously, Nella is also able to get her life back 'on track'.

Just when everything is going well, Nella learns that Joe is missing. Soon, it's found out that he is dead.

What will Nella do? Will she be held responsible for Joe's death? Will she help find out who his murderer is? How does it all end?

Watch CTRL to find out.

What works for CTRL:

CTRL is an interesting film with a unique and eye-opening concept. It shows how we as netizens have practically no control of our lives and that whatever we see and consequently do is not sub-consciously what we really want, too. Director Vikramaditya Motwane crafts the thriller-drama with precision and total honesty. The cuts, edits and graphics deserve special praise because they make CTRL a movie that is very different from the rest of the routine movies we usually see. The real-life element of CTRL provides the film with most of its tongue-in-cheek moments. The job on the AI character is well done. It is cheesy, quirky and flirty alright, but it brings a sense of uneasiness along with it which is very important from the story perspective. The film's success lies in its relatability. Most of us find ourselves in a difficult situation because all our personal information is now public on the internet and it can easily be exploited when shared with powerful corporates that thrive on the information. The ending, though not the kind of banger ending one would expect, is poetically tragic and it makes you want to think and reflect.

What doesn't work for CTRL:

CTRL feels slightly laggy in the middle portions. As the film gets serious, the constant back and forth happening on the laptop becomes tedious to watch. The film never gets the right elevation and thus, it lacks the ability to shock or catch a viewer completely offguard. Regardless, it plays along as a well-intentioned, neatly packaged thriller that succeeds to tell its viewers that they are being controlled by big corporates, technology and AI, while they are not even completely aware of it.

Performances in CTRL

Ananya Panday does extremely well as the relatable social media influencer Nella; Who is gliding her way through life that hasn't particularly been easy. Vikramaditya Motwane plays to the actress' strengths and brings out the best in her. Vihaan Samat as Nella's boyfriend turned ex, Joe, is ever-so-dependable. The duo bring a lot of freshness onto the table.

Other supporting characters in the movie have little to do, but they do well with whatever little they get.

Final Verdict:

CTRL is a neatly packaged thriller-drama that will make you ponder and reflect. While it may not take you by surprise or give you the sort of thrill and high you'd expect from a film of this sort, it has enough merit to be given a watch.

You can watch CTRL on Netflix now. Let us know what you think about the movie.

