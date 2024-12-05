Do you know what's more important than strong characters in the film? It's character development or character arc. When a filmmaker shows a transformative journey of the character through those 2 hours, that constitutes a well-told story. Bollywood films on Netflix have left a lasting impact on audiences with their powerful character arcs. The Hindi filmmakers known for their powerful storytelling have given us several memorable character journeys full of growth, struggles, and redemption that you shouldn't miss watching them.

Here's a list of 5 Bollywood films on Netflix with powerful character arcs that left fans amazed

1. Priyanka Chopra as Meghna Mathur in Fashion

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse

Runtime: 2 hours 47 minutes

Genre: Drama

Rating: 7.0/10

What happens when a simple middle-class girl enters the glamorous world of fashion? You can find the story in fashion where Priyanka Chopra delivered one of the finest performances of her career as Meghna Mathur. She is a small-town girl with many aspirations and wants to make it big in the modeling world. Consequently, she moves to Mumbai, beginning a journey where she finds success, and witnesses a major downfall.

Chopra's innocent character soon becomes a self-absorbed diva who faces a lot of failures to regain her old values. Overall, her journey is the highlight of this film, based on the dark side of the glamour industry, where it's difficult to protect one's real identity and values.

2. Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn

Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

Genre: Biographical Drama

Rating: 7.0/10

There were many doubts in fans' minds when Alia Bhatt was cast in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but she nailed this titular role. The film shows the journey of Bhatt, a young girl forced into the world of prostitution who faces a lot of challenges yet fights and rises through them to become a powerful and respected leader of Kamathipura.

Her transformation from a victim to a strong leader and protector of women's rights will keep you hooked on the film. It describes the strength and resilience of women who refuse to let circumstances decide the stride of their lives.

3. Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal

Runtime: 2 hours 41 minutes

Genre: Biographical Drama

Rating: 7.7/10

If you think popular actors live a comfortable and easy life, you are wrong. Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, follows some important events in the actor's life, and Ranbir Kapoor, who plays his role, has a wonderful character arc in the film. It showcases a young kid of star parents dealing with his mother's loss, drug addiction, heartbreak, legal troubles, and more.

He turns into a strong man who is willing to work hard and tries to pay less heed to the opinion after a transformative journey. Dutt's character, from a young man dealing with addictions to a responsible and devoted family man, is worth a watch.

4. Preity Zinta as Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

Runtime: 3 hours 6 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Rating: 7.9/10

Earlier, only some films focused on the development of female characters, and Preity Zinta's role as Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of them. She plays a serious girl who has created a barrier around her feelings when she meets Aman. He is a charming man and helps her understand how to cherish every moment of life, be happy, and be stressed.

She overcomes her emotional vulnerabilities and becomes carefree and happy. Her character arc is filled with childhood trauma, heartbreak, friendship, hope, and love.

5. Katrina Kaif as Indu in Raajneeti

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn

Runtime: 2 hours 50 minutes

Genre: Political Drama

Rating: 7.1/10

The world of politics and glamour has always changed innocent people into an unyielding personality. One such character arc was Katrina Kaif's role of Indu in Raajneeti. It was one of her best acting performances, in which she was shown as a sheltered woman.

But, when she is entrusted with power and has to enter the ruthless and male-dominated world of politics, she transforms into a clever and powerful leader. Katrina's restrained performance and accurate portrayal of emotional depth made this character development journey more memorable.

What is your favorite character arc among Bollywood films on Netflix?

