Box Office: Alia Bhatt Hit Flop Movie List

Alia Bhatt started her acting career as a child artist in her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's production Sangharsh in 1999 and went on to become one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Alia is celebrated for her versatile acting in her generation who has been ruling the Hindi cinema over the years. Not just Bollywood, she has also worked in SS Rajamouli's 2022 Telugu film, RRR and American film, Heart of Stone (2023), co-starring Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt's Hits And Flops From Her Ilustrious Career

Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar in his 2012 directorial, Student of the Year. The actress gained recognition with Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. Apart from her hit debut, Alia boasts of several successful movies like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy, and more. Her other movies that worked quite well at the box office are Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Some of her films tanked at the box office such as Shaandaar, Kalank, and Jigra.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Helmed by Karan Johar, Student of the Year starred debutantes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The 2012 film featured Alia as Shanaya Singhania. She played Varun's on-screen girlfriend and Sidharth's on-screen wife. The teen sports romantic comedy emerged as a semi-hit.

HIGHWAY

Imtiaz Ali's 2014 directorial Highway was headlined by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. Alia was praised for her performance as a kidnapped young girl, Veera, who is sexually abused by her uncle in her childhood. However, Highway secured below-average tag.

JIGRA

Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala, was released in October this year. Alia Bhatt played the lead role of Satya Anand who is on a mission to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, played by Vedang Raina, from prison. It was a disaster at the box office.

Box Office Verdicts Of Alia Bhatt's Movies Over The Years

Movies Verdict Student of the Year Semi Hit Highway Below Average 2 States Super Hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Hit Shaandaar Flop Kapoor & Sons Hit Udta Punjab Average Dear Zindagi Semi Hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania Super Hit Raazi Super Hit Gully Boy Hit Kalank Flop Gangubai Kathiawadi Hit RRR Blockbuster Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Hit Jigra Disaster

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, the sequel to Sadak had its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. Alia's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and her home production, Darlings premiered on Netflix.

What's Next For Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt will be seen in movies like Love & War and Alpha.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

