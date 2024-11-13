Ranbir Kapoor is in a league of his own as far as competition from contemporaries is concerned, and the actor is all set to explode the box office in the second half of the decade. According to sources close to the development, Ranbir Kapoor will have five to six releases from 2026 to 2029, and the actor has actively worked to curate these films for the big screen. The first from the line-up to hit the big screen is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War on Eid 2026.

A source shares, “Love & War is currently on floors and Ranbir calls a wrap on the film by Summer 2025. The film hits the big screen in March 2026, marking the beginning of the films on his plate for the spectacle. He follows it up with the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana on Diwali 2026. RK has wrapped up his work on Ramayana, notwithstanding a patchwork shoot of 10 to 15 days, which he will do in the middle of the breaks for Love & War.”

On calling it a wrap on Love & War, Ranbir moves on to Ramayana 2 from June 2025, and finish his shoot on the epic by the end of year, leaving some days of patchwork for 2026. “Ranbir finishes a major chunk of his journey on Ramayana franchise by the end of 2025, and both the films will arrive on the big screen in a span of one year on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively,” the source adds.

At the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is committed to step into the world of Dhoom Franchise as a leading man from December 2025. “It’s a Dhoom reboot with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and the fourth Dhoom film is presently in the writing stage. A new director will be appointed by Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4, to bring in a fresh take to the world of this cat-and-mouse race. The film will be shot from end of 2025, early 2026, over a period of 8 to 10 months, and arrive on the big screen in 2027,” the source informs.

In a nutshell, if everything goes as planned, Ranbir Kapoor will have 2 releases each in 2026 and 2027, in the form of Love & War, Ramayana, Dhoom 4 and Ramayana 2. “While he is yet to decide on the next film, he already has offers for feature films to go on floors in 2026 end, which includes a film by Rajkumar Hirani among others. He will however take a call on what next after Dhoom by end of 2025,” the source reveals.

It's on calling it a wrap on yet to be decided feature film, that Ranbir moves on to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal Park, which at the moment looks like a 2029 release for the superstar. “It’s a line-up of 6 films, including a TBD for 2028 release. Over and above them, Ranbir is also committed to do Brahmastra 2 and 3 with Ayan Mukerji, which the filmmaker definitely intends to make, but there is no timeline in place,” the source concludes.

With the historic success of Animal and a formidable line-up in place for the decade, Ranbir Kapoor has consolidated his position as the only true-blue superstar in the modern era alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Here’s a look at his tentative line-up from 2026 to 2030

Love And War: Eid 2026

Ramayana: Diwali 2026

Dhoom 4: 2027

Ramayana 2: Diwali 2027

TBD: 2028

Animal Park: 2029

Brahmastra 2: TBD

