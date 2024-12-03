5 Bollywood films on Netflix that are must watch if you are on the path of self discovery

Movies are one of the most impactful forms of entertainment that make us think, believe, introspect, and understand many things. We better understand ourselves when we see different characters dealing with our struggles or having similar dreams. Similarly, Bollywood films on Netflix can inspire you on self-discovery and help you understand tangled emotions.

Filmmakers have explored important themes, effective storytelling, and an emotional tussle in their films, which seriously impacted the minds of audiences. Here are five must-watch Bollywood films on Netflix that can inspire your journey.

Top 5 must-watch Bollywood films on Netflix that can inspire your journey

1. Tamasha (2015)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Runtime: 2h 19m

Genre: Drama, Romance

Have you ever felt like falling between meeting society's expectations and following your true passion? If yes, then you must watch Tamasha. It follows the story of Ved, played by Ranbir, who deals with a similar situation where he is stuck between giving in to his creative yearning and following the life dictated by others.

The movie explores self-expression struggles, identity issues, and the journey of pursuing one's dreams. From Ved's perspective, you will get the motivation to embrace your honest self and understand the concept of mounding oneself as per others' expectations.

2 Dear Zindagi (2016)

Director: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Runtime: 2h 31m

Genre: Drama

Childhood trauma is one of the most negative influences in adult life. The neglect, lack of security, and unaddressed issues are often reflected in the behavior of individuals. Dear Zindagi explores the similar issues of a young cinematographer, Kaira, played by Alia, who suffers from insomnia and emotional struggles until she meets a unique therapist, Dr. Jehangir, played by SRK.

Their interactions, his unique approach to life, and his understanding of different pieces of childhood trauma. As they set out to untangle her vulnerabilities, Kaira can get over the past and find the balance in her life. The film helps to understand the concept of mental health, self-compassion, and seeking help when needed beautifully.

3. The Lunchbox (2013)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Runtime: 1h 45m

Genre: Drama, Romance

Sometimes, you don't feel a connection with the people close to you and find the same in people you met a while ago. It's something you can't put in words and may seem impractical, but it becomes the reality of life for many. The Lunchbox is based on a similar story about an unlikely friendship between a lonely widower, played by Irrfan, and a neglected housewife, played by Nimrat Kaur.

They begin to interact with each other through lunchbox delivery mix-ups. They form a precious connection, self-reflect, and find a motivation to make different decisions that were earlier missing in them. The emotional depth will give you the courage to introspect and invest in the right relationships.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif

Runtime: 2h 33m

Genre: Comedy, Drama

The complex life, competition, and hustling often change our personalities, and we often feel lost and disconnected. But Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film where three friends go on a trip to Spain that helps them rediscover themselves. They face their fear, address insecurities, resolve conflicts, and bare their emotional struggles.

The film explores friendship, emotional turmoil, and pursuing one's dreams. In addition, you will get to see the gorgeous beauty of Spain and some touching moments that inspire you to live in the moment and deal with unaddressed emotional issues.

5. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Director: Shonali Bose

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim

Runtime: 2h 23m

Genre: Drama, Biography

We often don't value our relationships and the opportunity to live with the daily stresses of life. But the Sky Is Pink, based on a true story, follows the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who deals with a terminal illness that will move you emotionally.

As her family ensures to make every moment of her life special and overcome a journey of love and loss, we can't help but reevaluate our approach to life.

Which Bollywood film on Netflix helped you rediscover yourself?

