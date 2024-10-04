5 signs that you and Ananya Panday’s Ahana from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan share the same energy

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is among the impressive films of recent times. Arjun Varnain’s coming-of-age drama film was hailed for its storyline, and needless to say, Ananya’s character of Ahana left cine-goers quite impressed too. Thus, we've curated a special list of qualities from her personality; find out if you can relate to them.

5 qualities to prove you’re deep down Ananya Panday’s Ahana from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

1. You’re an OG stalker

Do you believe yourself as somebody who can bring out information merely from one’s social media? We all kind of felt exposed when Ananya Panday’s Ahana stalked her ex-boyfriend to the core and found out about the girl he was dating. Well, is finding someone’s life history online a child’s play for you, too?

2. You’re the one who holds the group together

We did enjoy the trio of platonic friendship between Ahana, Neil Pereira (Adarsh Gourav), and Imaad Ali (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Nevertheless, it was Ahana who held the group together and reunited Neil and Imaad after they had a heated argument. Guess, a friend like Ahana is the backbone of every friend group.

3. You eventually realize your self-worth

As much as it was heartbreaking to see the split of Ahana with her boyfriend, Rohan, it eventually turned out to be the biggest lesson of her life. While she would keep looking for validation from her partner, at the end of the day she feels liberated giving it back to Rohan saying, "I’m so stupid. Mujhe laga meri self-worth depends on an a**hole like you!" It wasn’t all because she made sure to expose Rohan in front of his friends with full confidence.

Advertisement

4. You are a forgiving person

Call it a forgiving nature, or it is like you’re too innocent for this world. Remember when she gets back to Rohan even after he breaks up with her without giving any closure? She remained invested in him and his life through social media. Nevertheless, when she confronts him, she is too quick to forgive him.

5. You can fall in love way too quickly

Again in the movie, we get to see not only did Ahana forgive Rohan despite his toxic behavior but also let her feelings for him influence her. She did feel carefree and vulnerable around him; but later learned life-changing lesson the hard way.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

ALSO READ: 5 signs that prove you are a quintessential ‘tropical green forest’ like Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya from Jab We Met