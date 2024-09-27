5 signs that prove you are a quintessential ‘tropical green forest’ like Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya from Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s 2007 release Jab We Met is not just a film, but an emotion. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the character of Aditya Kashyap has, over the years, become the poster boy for the quintessential "green flag" boyfriend. For all the fans of Aditya and Geet’s love story, we’ve curated a list of qualities that define Aditya's character. Find out if you can relate to them!

5 qualities that make you Shahid Kapoor's Aditya from Jab We Met

1. You’re a caring, emotional, and empathetic person

At first, we meet a grumpy and disillusioned Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya, but little did we know that he was actually an extremely caring, emotional, and empathetic person. Not only did he make sure Kareena Kapoor’s Geet reached Bathinda safely, but he also ensured she felt protected throughout their journey.

It wasn’t just Geet that Aditya cared for—he extended his empathy to her family as well. Remember when Geet’s family came searching for her after she went to Shimla? Aditya empathized with their concern and helped them find their daughter.

2. You’re supportive and selfless

"Ladki ko bhagane ka risk mere sir pe hai, log qatal karne ke liye mujhe dhund rahe hain aur mujhe ladki bhi nahin mil rahi" — this line from Aditya perfectly sums up his selflessness. Despite being caught in a tricky situation, Aditya ensured that Geet safely reached Manali to be with Anshuman. He didn’t have to do that; he could have easily dropped her off at the station and walked away. But Aditya, being the honest and innocent person he was, selflessly cared for those around him, even when it wasn't convenient.

3. You’re mature and extremely wise

It takes a lot of maturity and strength to let go of someone you love. When Geet confronts Aditya about his feelings for her, his response speaks volumes about selfless love: "Bahut... But vo mera problem hai. Tujhe isme tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai." Not once did he try to persuade her to leave Anshuman for him.

In fact, when Aditya meets Geet again after she is rejected by Anshuman, she is filled with heartbreak and bitterness. She bluntly asks him, "Tumhein kya laga, mere saath ye sab ho gaya, toh tumhara chance hai?" Without taking offense, Aditya calmly reassures her that he’s only there to help her reunite with her family. Even in vulnerable moments—like when Geet hugs him intimately out of emotional need—Aditya makes her feel comfortable and never crosses any boundaries, showing his emotional maturity and wisdom.

4. You use dejection in rebuilding yourself

If you’re a true Jab We Met fan, you already know: at the beginning of the film, Aditya’s life was in shambles. His business was struggling after his father’s death, his girlfriend left him, and his relationship with his mother was strained. His personal world crumbled further when Geet left him to be with Anshuman.

Yet, instead of becoming bitter or holding grudges, Aditya channeled his pain into rebuilding himself. He didn’t let rejection define him. In fact, he used that energy to turn his business around and achieve new heights of success. Remember the long-distance calling card he launched? He even named it after himself! Quite cute, right?

5. You’re romantic at heart

Are you someone who has a passion for music and expressing love through it? Not only did Aditya manage his business successfully, but he also followed his passion for singing. In one of the most iconic scenes, he dances in the rain with Geet—in his imagination—and sings some of the most romantic tracks that capture his love for her. If you find yourself making sweet, thoughtful gestures like this for your partner, then you’re definitely channeling your inner Aditya from Jab We Met.

Which of the above qualities do you relate to the most? Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section!

