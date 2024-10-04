Siddhant Chaturvedi claims one can be ‘outdone by somebody else's PR'; says 'perception right now is damaging Bollywood'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of those actors who has had an inspiring journey from a simple background to success on the big screen. In a new interview, the actor revealed how there is a perception and PR game in Bollywood that is damaging it. He further shared that he has done 'meaty' roles in films and wants to focus on experimenting as an actor.

He recently sat down for an interview with India Today Digital and discussed his future vision as an actor in Bollywood. Siddhant Chaturvedi left his studies in CA to pursue his passion for acting, and despite finding fame and success, he still looks forward to more.

He said, "I'm someone who is very greedy in life. I'm also very sure about what my dreams are. I would call myself very ambitious because I have this fire within me that wants to keep trying new things. I don't want to settle for anything less."

The Gully Boy actor mentioned that many people mistake his confidence for arrogance, which isn't true. He explained that he comes from a humble background and deeply values everything he has achieved along the way. However, he is determined to keep moving forward and accomplish even more.

The actor, who played central roles in popular films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, stated that he wasn't offered many 'meaty' roles, yet he has made the most of what was available. He aspires to take on bigger challenges and is eager to experiment in that direction.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is focused on exploring different genres and opportunities in acting and is open to various types of roles, without completely ruling anything out.

Talking about Bollywood, the 31-year-old confessed that he is trying to understand the PR game and the role of perception in Bollywood, damaging an actor and the industry. He says, "There's a lot of perception and PR game in play which I'm also trying to understand. You can be outdone by somebody else's PR. Perception right now is damaging Bollywood because there's only perception, and there's no actual gravity or content."

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Yudhra, which didn't perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Dhadak 2 co-starring Triptii Dimri.

