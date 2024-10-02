CTRL: Ananya Panday admits she has ‘imposter syndrome’; ‘When I see myself on a billboard…’

Ananya Panday is among the most popular young actresses in Bollywood. Despite enjoying significant stardom, the CTRL actress has admitted to suffering from imposter syndrome. She mentioned that while watching herself on billboards or in her own films, she forgets that it is actually her on screen.

During a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday talked about her struggle dealing with fame and stardom. She revealed, “My imposter syndrome comes from something as simple as when someone says my name. During interviews and stuff, I feel like my name isn’t really mine, and it makes me feel like a third person." She added that it pushes her to suddenly become like someone else.

The actress went on to add that when she sees herself on a billboard, she doesn't feel like it is her she is looking at. "The same thing happens when I watch one of my films. I watch them like an audience member and forget that it’s actually me on screen," she further added.

The 25-year-old actress also added that she is very hard on herself and constantly seeks validation from people around her, especially on the film sets. According to her, Ananya is never content with her shot despite getting an okay from the director, as she feels she could have done it better. The actress mentioned that if it was up to her, she would always reshoot everything as she always sees a chance for improvement.

Ananya was further asked if the imposter syndrome also crops up from the significant trolling and judgment she is subjected to on social media. To this, she shares it differs on a day-to-day basis. She revealed that there are days when she remains indifferent to something negative written about her, while on others she would start believing she might ‘suck’ as one person on Instagram felt so.

She mentioned that this happens to her specifically on the days she is struggling with a shot and having a bad day on set. The actress pointed out how social media can stay in one's mind and impact them in bad ways.

Ananya’s recent performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae were appreciated by the cine-lovers that she says have helped boost her confidence as an artist. “It makes me feel good about the choices I’m making," she remarked.

She went on to reveal that people questioned her decision to do a series and discouraged her from doing too many OTT projects early in her career. It was then that the actress had second thoughts about people not watching them. Nevertheless, rave reviews on her recent ventures have assured her that she is making the right choices.

The Student Of The Year 2 noted that working with good people has been paying off. She remains relaxed about the direction her career is headed, as she believes her decisions will hopefully pay off in the end.

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The upcoming cyberthriller deals with the world of social media and the impact that AI could have on one. The film marks the second collaboration between Ananya and Vihaan after Call Me Bae.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, it is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane, with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on Friday, i.e., October 4, 2024.

Additionally, her Call Me Bae will soon return with its second season.

