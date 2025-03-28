Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan’s rom-com backed by Karan Johar locks release date; find out

On Christmas 2024, Kartik Aaryan gave his fans a treat as he announced his new film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy is backed by Karan Johar. Now, the theatrical release date of the movie has been revealed. It is set to arrive on February 13, 2026.

It has now been learned that the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have locked February 13, 2026, as the release date. The date is perfect for a love story as it falls right before Valentine’s Day.

Earlier, the film was announced with a quirky video. It featured a voiceover by Kartik Aaryan. His character talked about his three breakups and how his exes were in a bad state after separating from him. He added that he would do everything in his power to ensure this didn’t happen to his fourth girlfriend.

The caption read, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai! (Your Ray is coming Rumi. This mumma's boy always keeps the swear he has taken on his mother). Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri… The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively shared some details about the movie. A source close to the development revealed, “It is a one-of-its-kind adventure slice-of-life love story, which takes the lead pair on a journey across the world. Sameer Vidwans has cracked a fresh world for the Kartik Aaryan starrer and has already done his round of recce in the international arena.”

According to some reports, Ananya Panday has been cast as the female lead in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It will be her reunion with Kartik after Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.