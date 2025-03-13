After successful collaborations with Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan to join hands with Vicky Kaushal? Director drops BIG hint

Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have collaborated on several successful films like New York and Ek Tha Tiger. Beyond professional boundaries, they share a great bond in real life too. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Khan was soon going to collaborate with the actress' husband and talented Vicky Kaushal. Most recently, Kabir Khan spilled the beans on his upcoming plans.

During a recent conversation with News 18, Kabir Khan was asked about the ongoing rumors about his potential collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. In response, the filmmaker expressed his interest in working with the Chhaava actor, as his equation with him transcends professional boundaries.

Hailing him as one of the "finest actors", Kabir called him 'family' and stated, “I’m extremely close to both Vicky and Katrina. So, I would love to work with him. At the end of the day, we as directors and actors, keep discussing ideas. There’s nothing concrete right now that can make me say that yes, we’re doing something together. But yes, I’ve been speaking to him," he shared.

The Ek Tha Tiger creator revealed that he has also been speaking to Salman Khan, revealing that he keeps ideating with actors and has been doing it with Kartik Aaryan too. However, at the moment, he is busy working on a couple of ideas and enjoying the all-consuming experience.

Advertisement

“I’m in – what I like to call – the development phase. There are two-three ideas that I’ve been very excited about. I decided to take six-seven months off before jumping into a production," he remarked. According to him, one gets involved after jumping into production and doesn’t get time to develop a story.

Hence, he is developing those stories and is hopeful of getting them to a certain point where he will be happy and able to announce his next film.

On the professional front, Kabir Khan is looking forward to the release of his anthology film, My Melbourne, which is directed by three other celebrated filmmakers –Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das. It will be hitting the big screens in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji on March 6 and in India on March 14.