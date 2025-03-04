WATCH: Kartik Aaryan’s new co-star Sreeleela joins him at family gathering; fan says, ‘Can we skip to Diwali '25 please’

Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans in February 2025 with the announcement of his untitled romantic drama with director Anurag Basu. Sreeleela has been cast opposite him in the movie. The south actress recently joined Kartik at a family gathering, and a video of the duo has gone viral on the internet. One fan even asked if we could already skip to Diwali for the release of their film.

A video of Sreeleela dancing at Kartik Aaryan’s recent family event has been shared by several fan pages on social media. According to the fans, the party was in honor of Kartik’s sister, who achieved a milestone in her medical studies. In the brief clip, Sreeleela was seen wearing a white outfit and dancing with other guests. Kartik stood behind her in a white t-shirt, blue shirt, and gray cap. It looked like he was recording the dance on his phone.

A cute moment occurred when Sreeleela started doing the hookstep of her Pushpa 2 song Kissik but then realized that Mast Qalandar was being played. She stopped and jumped to the side with a smile. Kartik couldn’t control his laughter.

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s video here!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the duo and expressed their wish to see their onscreen chemistry. One person said, “Omg! Just look at themmm, they look sooo cuteee together,” while another wrote, “Can we skip to Diwali'25 pleaseeee? They look so good off-screen. Can't wait to see them on big screens.”

A comment stated, “Kartik Aaryan turned cameraman/cheerleader for the ladies on the dance floor. man is such a green flag irl. (Ps: sreeleela & he looks so cute together).”

In the announcement video of the upcoming romantic movie helmed by Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan was seen in a rugged look with messy hair and a long beard. He was seen playing a guitar on the stage and singing the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the movie Aashiqui.

The clip also featured some close moments between him and Sreeleela. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2025. It will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s supernatural movie Thama.