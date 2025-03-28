Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady is daughter of THIS famous actor? Find out

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 has been generating buzz for quite some time, even before hitting the screens. While Kartik Aaryan has been confirmed as the male lead, speculation surrounding the female lead has left the fans curious. Now, according to recent reports, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, who recently made her acting debut, is being considered as the film’s leading lady.

For those unaware, earlier reports suggested that Sreeleela was set to play the female lead in the film. If finalized, this would have been her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after their upcoming untitled romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu.

Now, a source told Mid-day that director Mudassar Aziz and the makers are now keen to rope in Rasha Thadani for the lead role in the film. The portal further quoted a source saying, “Sreeleela and Kartik are already working together in Anurag’s film. The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 feels a new jodi will attract attention. The final decision rests with Mudassar. He will take a call after conducting look tests."

Earlier, a source shared with Bollywood Hungama that Raveena is in advanced discussions with Mudassar Aziz for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. The source said, “Raveena Tandon is in advanced talks with Mudassar Aziz for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. She has been offered a s*xy role in the sequel to this comic caper and is very excited to sign on for the film.”

Advertisement

Giving more insight into her character, the insider revealed that Raveena’s role plays a crucial part in creating chaos in Kartik Aaryan’s life, adding a twist to the storyline.

Meanwhile, the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in key roles. In the Mudassar Aziz-directed remake, Kartik and Bhumi portrayed a married couple, while the Call Me Bae actress played the outsider who stirs up trouble. Adapted from the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur, the film turned out to be a box office success.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!