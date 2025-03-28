Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s chemistry in FIRST PIC from sets of Anurag Basu’s untitled musical saga has our excitement piquing

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to share screen space in Anurag Basu’s untitled musical saga. The official announcement was made earlier in February, making it one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Earlier today, Kartik charmed his fans with the first picture with Sreeleela from the movie sets.

On March 28, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to share a new still from their upcoming movie. In the latest picture, Kartik is seen looking romantically at his leading lady while she keeps her gaze down. The duo is seen sitting in the beautiful and serene tea garden in Siliguri, Darjeeling.

We can also see two tea glasses placed in between while they sat on a bench. The caption on the post reads, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai (followed by a heart on fire emoji)," which is also the title of the popular song from the film. He also added the track in the soulful voice of Vishal Mishra in the background, composed by Pritam.

New still of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Soon after the post was shared on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement about the film, while many went gaga over Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry.

A person wrote, "The most awaited love story" and another fan admitted, "I am very excited to see the chemistry between you two in this film," while a third one remarked, "THE PERFECT MATCH OF " Tum Main Or Chai." In addition to this, one more person expressed, "Finally kuch toh shooting ke time post kiya excitement level is sky highhhh."

On Thursday, Kartik had also shared a beautiful glimpse of the tea gardens post packup.

Take a look

Directed by Anurag Basu, the upcoming movie will feature Kartik in the role of a singing sensation. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, it is produced by T-Series Films & Anurag Basu Production and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Presentation.

The film is set to hit the big screens later this year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, where it will also be locking horns with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama.