'Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor': Did Kartik Aaryan’s mother just CONFIRM his relationship with Sreeleela?
Rumors have been circulating about Sreeleela dating Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. Speculation grew stronger after Kartik’s mother made an interesting remark at a recent event. When Karan Johar asked her to pick an ideal partner for Kartik, she replied, "Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor."
Since Sreeleela holds an MBBS degree, fans are now wondering if this was a subtle hint about their relationship.