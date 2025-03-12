'Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor': Did Kartik Aaryan’s mother just CONFIRM his relationship with Sreeleela?

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Mar 12, 2025  |  01:35 PM IST |  821
Sreeleela/Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Rumors have been circulating about Sreeleela dating Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. Speculation grew stronger after Kartik’s mother made an interesting remark at a recent event. When Karan Johar asked her to pick an ideal partner for Kartik, she replied, "Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor." 


Since Sreeleela holds an MBBS degree, fans are now wondering if this was a subtle hint about their relationship.

