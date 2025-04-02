Kartik Aaryan to explore creature comedy in Karan Johar’s next; can you guess who he’ll face off against?

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are collaborating once again for a unique high-concept comedy franchise. Now, recent reports suggest that the actor will venture into unexplored space in the creature comedy genre for the first time in Johar’s upcoming film. The trilogy will see him facing off against a snake in an adventurous and comedic battle.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Fukrey series director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba will helm the upcoming film. Both Kartik Aaryan and Mrighdeep have established their expertise in comedy, and with this untitled project, they are set to explore the lesser-explored realm of creature comedy.

The source added, "Hindi television has famously tackled the theme of naagin. Now, it will be interesting to see the subject, which was popular in Hindi films in the 1980s, returning on the silver screen."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor is currently shooting for Anurag’s upcoming musical romance alongside Sreeleela. If everything proceeds as scheduled, the Dharma Productions-backed film is expected to begin production in October.

The source shared that after this, he will start working on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, in which he will be seen alongside Ananya Panday. Shortly after, he will jump into his second collaboration with Dharma Productions.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is directing the film, while Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain are backing it as producers.

The source said, "Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script that has the potential to resonate with every section of the cinema-going audience."

The source shared that the film is not just a comedy but a large-scale adventure infused with high-concept elements, aiming to surprise viewers with its grand visuals and engaging storyline.

Currently in pre-production, the film is set to begin shooting in September 2025. The makers are targeting a release in the latter half of 2026, marking Kartik Aaryan’s second major film of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s high-concept comedy franchise, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu, which is set to release in theaters this Diwali. Following that, he has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for a Valentine’s Day release next year.

