Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer facing another delay in release because of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic project?
Reports suggest that the release date of Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino might be postponed due to Kartik Aaryan's upcoming romantic project. Read on to know the full story!
Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated film Metro… In Dino appears to have encountered yet another setback. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film was initially scheduled for a 2024 release but has faced multiple delays. Now, the latest reports suggest that Basu might be prioritizing Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic film.
With Anurag Basu shifting his focus to his next project starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, speculation is growing that Metro… In Dino may not hit screens until 2026, according to a Times of India report.
The director’s upcoming romantic drama is progressing swiftly, with its teaser already released and a Diwali 2025 release confirmed. As the film is set to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, it is evident that Basu has prioritized this project over the delayed anthology drama.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Metro… In Dino was initially announced as a spiritual successor to Life in a… Metro and was expected to explore modern relationships in urban India. However, continuous delays have left fans uncertain about its fate.
Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar continues to oversee an ambitious lineup for 2025 and 2026, which includes Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty; De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan; Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn; Spirit with Prabhas; and Tere Ishq Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
While there is no official confirmation on Metro… In Dino’s new release date, industry chatter suggests that audiences may have to wait until 2026 to finally see Anurag Basu’s urban drama on the big screen.
In an interview with India Today, the Aashiqui 2 actor shared that the filming of the movie had been completed and that it was now ready for release. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, mentioning that it was a film he was eagerly anticipating.
