Who is Sreeleela? Actress linked to Kartik Aaryan, created a sensation in Pushpa 2’s item number

Sreeleela has been making waves online after rumors surfaced that she is dating Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. As speculation intensifies about the latest celebrity couple, let’s take a closer look at the actress’ personal life and career.

Sreeleela is an American-born Indian actress primarily working in Telugu and Kannada films. Born on June 14, 2001, into a Telugu family in Detroit, Michigan, she was raised in Bengaluru.

Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynecologist and was previously married to industrialist Surapaneni Subhakara Rao. However, Sreeleela was born after their separation.

Sreeleela began her journey in cinema as a child artist in the 2017 Kannada film Chitrangada. By 2019, she made her debut as a leading actress in Kannada films like Kiss and Bharaate, starring SriiMurali.

In 2021, she entered Telugu cinema with Pelli SandaD, co-starring Roshan Meka, son of actor Srikanth. Over the years, she has appeared in several notable Telugu and Kannada films, including Bhagavanth Kesari with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Skanda alongside Ram Pothineni, and Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu.

In 2024, Sreeleela made a mesmerizing cameo in the dance number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule, shaking a leg alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, which became a viral sensation.

Check out the song from Pushpa 2

As the actress is set to debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in an untitled Anurag Basu film, she has been rumored to be dating the Bollywood star. Apart from this, she also has Telugu films like Robinhood, Mass Jathara, and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in her lineup.

Furthermore, she will be making her Tamil debut with Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, starring alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan.

Besides her acting career, Sreeleela pursued MBBS and made headlines in 2022 for adopting two disabled children.