Aamir Khan enjoys road trip with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad; see PIC

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao recently had a wonderful time as the actor's daughter Ira Khan married her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare. Days after their marriage, on January 21, Kiran took to her social media account and shared a picture with Aamir and their son Azad Khan as the trio were having a delightful road trip together.

Kiran Rao shares picture with Aamir Khan and son Azad Khan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiran Rao dropped a picture with her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan and their son Azad Khan. In the picture, they can be seen happily posing together while going on a road trip. A doggy also posed with them for the picture.

Sharing the picture, Kiran penned, "road tripping with Sundari." Kiran wore a beige sweater and green pants while Aamir opted for a fur jacket and jeans. Their son Azad wore a blue t-shirt and pants. Have a look:

Kiran Rao who had actively participated in all the preceding wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, regrettably had to miss the reception due to health reasons.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in 2021, ending their 15-year-long relationship. Announcing their separation, Kiran Rao and Aamir shared a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love."

They further shared, "Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does." They also stated that they will continue to co-parent their song Azad and thanked families and friends for their constant support.

