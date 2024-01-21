Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini: 8 celebs who contributed towards Ayodhya's Ram Mandir construction

The much-awaited grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple is set to take place on Monday, January 22. A list of Indian celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As per reports, many of them are set to fly to Ayodhya to witness the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Amidst all this, PTI quoted Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as saying that more than ₹1,100 crore has been spent on the construction of the Lord Ram temple so far. Several celebrities from the film and television industries, including Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Gurmeet Choudhary, and others have contributed to the construction of the temple. Let's have a look at the list.

8 celebrities who donated towards Ayodhya's Ram Mandir construction

1. Akshay Kumar

In January 2021, Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself where he was seen talking about how people could contribute, either big or small amounts, towards the construction of the Lord Ram Temple. Sharing the video, he penned, "It is a matter of great joy that the construction of our grand temple of Shri Ram has started in Ayodhya...Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will also join us. Jai Siyaram."

Advertisement

2. Anupam Kher

The list also includes veteran actor Anupam Kher. On October 2, 2023, he posted a video on Instagram when he visited Ayodhya. Sharing a clip of the construction site of the Ram Temple, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Friends! I am showing you a glimpse of the historical #RamTemple being made in Ayodhya. It was a pleasant feeling to see this huge temple being constructed. Every devotee is engaged in his devotion in the construction of Ram Lalla's temple. Jai Sri Ram echoes all over Ayodhya atmosphere! I am lucky to have a brick gift to this temple at my urge! I am blessed!"

3. Hema Malini

According to the India Times, veteran actress Hema Malini has donated an undisclosed amount for the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

She recently performed in Ayodhya as well and said, "This program has been organized by Swami Rambhadracharya. He has organized a 10-day program. I am fortunate to be here during this time." She further added that she also sang a Ram Bhajan last year and everybody is preparing everything for Lord Ram.

4. Mukesh Khanna

In February 2021, Mukesh Khanna took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared that he donated a cheque of ₹1.1 lakh to the authorities for the construction of the temple. Posting a photo, he wrote in Hindi, "Today, Shri Mukesh Khanna ji, the Pitamah of the elderly and the Shaktiman of the children, handed over his cheque of ₹111111 to the MLA of his area, Atul Bhatkhalkar ji, in the Ram Mandir construction fund collection campaign. Vijay Jha ji and Sainath Kulkarni ji were present along with him."

5. Pawan Kalyan

Indian actor and politician Pawan Kalyan donated ₹30 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as quoted by Indian Express.

He shared in a statement, “Lord Sri Ramachandra is the replica for dharma and tolerance, sacrifice and bravery shown by him is an inspiration to all. India has withstood many attacks because of the path created by lord Sri Rama. Hence, it is everyone’s responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, the replica of such dharma."

Advertisement

The actor further added, "I am donating rupees 30 Lakh as my part for the construction of Rama temple. On hearing about my donation, my personal staff members, including not only Hindus but also Muslim and Christians, have raised rupees 11,000 for the same purpose.”

6. Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2021 and wrote in Hindi, “As you know, the work of collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple is going on with great enthusiasm in the entire country. For this auspicious work, we also want to offer some of our support at the feet of Lord Ram. Jai Shri Ram.”

7. Manoj Joshi

The 58-year-old actor Manoj Joshi also reportedly contributed to the Ram Mandir construction. In 2021, VHP posted a video of the actor speaking about Lord Ram and the Ram Temple on Facebook.

8. Pranitha Subhash

On January 12, 2021, Pranitha Subhash posted a video X and wrote, "I’m making a humble initial pledge of ₹1 lakh for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir nidhi samarpana abhiyaana. Requesting all of you to come join hands and be a part of this historic movement #RamMandirNidhiSamarpan."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to take place between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m., will be the main event on January 22. Devotees seeking the divine presence can visit the temple between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and then again between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., as confirmed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth trust.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha Ceremony timings, Aarti Schedule, Darshan, and more to know