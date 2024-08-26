Aamir Khan reveals ex-wife Kiran Rao's shocking reaction after he told her about quitting films: ‘You are made for cinema’

Aamir Khan shared insights into his contemplation of leaving the film industry to prioritize his family. The actor mentioned that he was prepared to step away from Bollywood to spend more time with Kiran Rao and their children. Reflecting on the moment, Aamir recounted Kiran’s reaction, which he initially didn’t grasp but now realizes was valid.

He quoted Kiran as saying, “You are made for cinema, and if you are leaving it, then you are letting go of life and the world.” He added, “She was crying. I said that won't happen, you are getting it wrong.”

During a recent conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Aamir Khan disclosed that he seriously contemplated quitting films three years ago. His intention was to spend more time with his family, a decision that left his loved ones shocked and concerned.

Aamir even went so far as to tell his production team, including his ex-wife Kiran Rao, that he was no longer interested in continuing with the company and urged them to move forward without him. Reflecting on the moment, Aamir recalled Kiran’s emotional response to his announcement.

She conveyed her concern, expressing that his decision felt like he was distancing himself from them. While Aamir attempted to clarify that his choice was motivated by a desire to focus on family, Kiran pointed out that he might not fully grasp the situation. She explained that by leaving the film industry, he would be abandoning a vital part of himself, as cinema is intrinsic to who he is.

She added that by stepping away, he would also be turning away from the life and world they share, effectively leaving them behind as well. He shared that she became very emotional, and he tried to comfort her by saying she was mistaken and that it wouldn’t happen. However, he later acknowledged that she was correct, though he didn’t realize it at the time.

He also shared his children's reaction to the news, explaining that when he told them about his decision to leave films three years ago, they were taken aback. Aamir said, “When I told them three years ago that I am quitting films, their reaction according to me was, ‘Papa, how will you quit films? You've been involved like crazy for the past 30 years. You must be emotional right now and saying this. But you will not be able to do it.'”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, where he starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, Aamir has remained active in the industry.

Recently, he co-produced Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed second directorial, Laapataa Ladies. Aamir is also busy with his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna, featuring Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza in key roles.

