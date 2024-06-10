Did you know Aamir Khan ‘challenged’ paparazzi during his wedding with Kiran Rao? Here’s what really happened

Aamir Khan is known to be a private person when it comes to his personal life. He got married to Kiran Rao for the second time on December 28, 2005, before announcing his separation in 2021. The duo got married in a private ceremony. Interestingly, when the duo got married, social media wasn’t a thing and managing privacy wasn’t that too difficult.

However, in a recent conversation, popular paparazzo Varinder Chawla spilled the beans on how they were ‘challenged’ by Mr. Perfectionist to get a single photo from his wedding.

Paparazzo recalls Aamir Khan made strict arrangements for his wedding with Kiran Rao

While speaking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Varinder Chawla recalled how Aamir Khan ‘challenged’ the media to get a single photo from his wedding with Kiran Rao. He shared that the superstar had his nuptials somewhere in Wai or Lonavla when a group of four of their friends took the challenge on their ego, booked a car, and reached the wedding location.

It was upon reaching the venue, that they realized that Khan had actually made strict arrangements to avoid media attention. The paparazzo revealed, “He had heightened the walls of the resort by 12–15 feet so that paps couldn’t climb the wall.”

In addition to this, he walked down memory lane as he recalled bribing one of the local staff members of the hotel to get a photo with the star. “I gave a Kodak camera whose worth was Rs. 1000 at that time with a roll filled in it to a staff member. I asked him to click a photo or get a photo clicked with them (Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao).”

Paparazzo reveals he bribed a staff member to get a wedding photo

Further recollecting the memories, he admitted to luring the staff member by gifting him the camera and Rs. 5000 additionally in the exchange of a photo. However, as opposed to what they expected, the strict policies prohibited cameras inside the wedding venue. In fact, the staff members were also refused photographs.

Nevertheless, it was one fine day, Chawla recalled the entire family of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao went out to play cricket. The wall of that side of the resort wasn’t increased. So, one of their friend photographers climbed up the height and clicked the photograph.

He said, “One of our friends went up the height and clicked the photograph from 300 lenses, but the photo that we got was them of playing together. He (Aamir) had promised that I won’t let you guys click any wedding photograph and he didn’t let us have it.”

Furthermore, the paparazzo recalled how they were able to click the photos of the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (who had come to attend the wedding) but Aamir didn’t let them have the wedding photos. He went on to share that they came back to Mumbai after giving up.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arrived hand-in-hand at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding

It was just days later that Aamir and Kiran walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the wedding of late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

He highlighted the beginning of the pap culture with people who started to take an interest in the personal life of celebrities back then. Thus, they started to capture them at airports, gyms, and parties.

About Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan got married to Kiran Rao for the second time, three years after his divorce from Reena Dutta. The couple welcomed their first child in 2011 through surrogacy. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

