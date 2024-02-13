Aamir Khan first discovered Laapataa Ladies' script not Kiran Rao; here's what happened

The films made by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan always resonate with the audience, and it looks like Laapataa Ladies is going to take the same route. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is all set to hit the big screens next month and the buzz is picking up. After the trailer of the film got a thumbs up from the audience, the team is working on promotions to increase the hype further. But do you know, not Kiran but it was Aamir himself who first discovered the script?

Aamir Khan proposed the script of Laapataa Ladies to Kiran Rao

There's no question about the script selection skills of Aamir Khan as he has given back-to-back blockbusters in his career. The fact that makes Laapataa Ladies one of the most promising upcoming Bollywood films is that its script was first discovered and liked by the superstar and producer himself. The Dangal actor found the script of the film written by Biplab Goswami at the Cinestan Script Writing Competition.

Immediately after becoming aware of the script, he proposed it to Kiran Rao and requested her to direct the film. Kiran has also said that Aamir is very proud of the script and the film couldn't have been possible without his support.

Aamir Khan wanted to play Ravi Kishan’s character in Laapataa Ladies

In a recent interview with The Week, Kiran talked about how Aamir expressed genuine interest in Ravi Kishan's character Manohar, and the duo even engaged in extensive discussions regarding him playing the character.

According to Kiran, Aamir really loved the character and even went as far as conducting costume and makeup tests, showcasing his dedication to the role. She also acknowledged Aamir's commendable performance during the audition. But upon viewing Ravi's audition, she sensed a refreshing unpredictability, “a complete surprise,” in his portrayal, which she found intriguing. She expressed, "When Aamir is in a role, it sort of sets up expectations for this character."

“I rejected Aamir Khan. I did actually in this case.” the filmmaker said while talking about choosing Ravi Kishan instead of Aamir to play the role.

About Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan along with Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan, and is releasing on March 1st, 2024. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

