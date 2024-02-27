Aamir Khan on acting plans for next 8-10 years; wants to make his production house ‘platform for new talent’

Aamir Khan is currently deeply involved in promoting his upcoming production, Laapataa Ladies. Following his last full-fledged acting role in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, fans have been eagerly anticipating his next acting venture. In a recent interaction, Aamir has unveiled his plans for the acting front for the next 8 to 10 years. Additionally, he has expressed his aspiration to transform his production house into a platform for nurturing new talent.

Aamir Khan reveals his plans for films as an actor and producer for the upcoming years

In a recent conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh at WITT 2024, Aamir Khan expressed his commitment to engaging in substantial acting projects in the coming years. He outlined his plans for the next 8-10 years, emphasizing his intention to actively pursue both acting and production endeavors. He articulated, “Toh meri yeh koshish rahegi ki saal me ek film meri aaye as an actor. (I will try that one film of mine releases every year as an actor)."

Furthermore, Aamir disclosed his vision for his production house, stating, “Aur saal mein main jitna ho sake jo acchi acchi kahaniyan mujhe mile main produce karna chahunga kyunki main chahta hun ki as a production house Aamir Khan Productions ko ek platform banna chahiye naye talent ke liye. (And as much as possible throughout the year, I want to produce all the good stories I come across because I want Aamir Khan Productions to become a platform for new talent)."

Advertisement

Reflecting on his upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, Aamir highlighted the inclusion of new actors and noted that it marks Kiran Rao's second film as well, showcasing a platform for fresh talent.

Moreover, Aamir expressed his belief that even if he produces more films without necessarily acting in them, his essence will permeate through each project. He expressed his desire to present films that resonate with him to the audience while simultaneously creating opportunities for emerging talent. Over the next 8-10 years, he aims to establish a platform to nurture talent that he admires.

About Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1.

ALSO READ: ‘I rejected Aamir Khan’, says Kiran Rao; reveals actor auditioned for Ravi Kishan’s role in Laapataa Ladies