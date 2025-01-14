Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan calls him ‘protective father’; reflects on sibling bond with Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is among the popular star kids of Bollywood. Most recently, she got candid about her relationship with her father and called him 'protective.' She also opened up about her sibling bond with her brother, Junaid Khan.

During a recent conversation with Official People Of India, Ira Khan admitted that people would want to be friends in school with her just because of the vanity she brought. She further remembered living with her mother and despite his work commitments, her father would always make an effort to stay connected.

She noted her father, Aamir Khan would keep a check if anyone in school was troubling her, and everything was fine. “We played a lot of board games and we were very competitive. All three of us- Junaid, Dad and me. During Covid, we spent a lot of time together,” she said.

Ira also noted that her father wouldn’t let her swim and go in the water that was just till her waist in the ocean. “I would be like I have been swimming since age 3, just because you cannot swim… But he was a protective father,” she stated.

In addition to this, she also talked about her bond with her brother, Junaid Khan. She shared that as a child she wanted to be like her brother in some aspects, while in some she wanted to be exactly the opposite. She cited an example by stating Junaid liked Manchester United, thus she had to not like them.

Ira went on to explain how their dynamic shifted when Junaid left for college, and the physical distance brought them closer. She said, “We fought every single day till he finished school. When he went to college, he got a life, so he stopped troubling me, and then we actually became very close. So it was a very big shift, but it was a fun shift.”

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir Khan's kids from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

