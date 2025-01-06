Loveyapa: After Aamir Khan compares Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi in upcoming film co-starring Junaid Khan, netizens label him ‘delulu’

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is gearing up for the second release of his career, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The title track of the film, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, was released last week and faced trolling for its cringe-worthy lyrics. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s statement has become a subject of trolling as he compared Khushi to her late superstar mother, Sridevi.

For the unversed, during a conversation with ANI, Aamir Khan admired his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor ’s film, Loveyapa , revealing that he had seen the rough cut of the movie. He stated that the film showcases how our lives have been shaped by cell phones and the interesting events that happen as a result. He claimed that all the actors had done an excellent job.

"When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there; I could see it. I am a huge fan of Sridevi ," he went on to add.

Soon after the clip went viral on the internet, several users began trolling Mr. Perfectionist for his claims. One user wrote, "Ek baap ka struggle." Another commented, "It’s okay, Aamir. We understand. If you don’t praise Khushi this much, how will you defend your son later?"

Advertisement

Additionally, another user took a jab, stating, "I wish my parents were this delusional about me and my sister. My parents are always the first ones to throw me under the bus, but koi nai, ameer gharon mein hota hoga (but it’s okay, this must happen in rich families)."

Take a look

The upcoming rom-com film, Loveyapa is the second film of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan after The Archies and Maharaj respectively. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame, Advait Chandan, the film is backed by Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment. Poised to hit the theatres next month on February 7, 2025, the film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s heartwarming wish to Veer Pahariya for Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar is what pure bromance looks like