Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up on relationship with parents and calls it ‘very complicated’: ‘It's really weird...'

Ira Khan and father Aamir Khan had sought therapy to strengthen their bond. Now, she opened up about the complexities of parent-child relationships, calling it 'very complicated' and revealing how strange yet fascinating it is to truly get to know your parents as individuals.

In a candid chat with Ahsaas Channa, Ira Khan reflected on her personal journey during her battle with depression. She revealed valuable insights she wished she had known earlier, emphasizing the effort required to nurture any relationship, including with parents.

As children grow into adults, the dynamic with their parents should evolve, allowing both sides to see each other as individuals rather than sticking to traditional roles. However, this transition often remains unaddressed, leading to unintentional mistakes and complexities, such as parents continuing to coddle their grown children. She added, “It's just very complicated.”

Ira shared how, through her therapy sessions, she realized the importance of open and honest communication for a healthy relationship between adults and their parents. She learned that as children grow into adults, the parent-child bond should evolve.

Reflecting on her experience, Aamir Khan's daughter revealed how a conversation with her therapist made her realize that she had never truly known her parents as individuals. She shared, "I only saw them as my parents, not as people. How can you build a relationship with someone if you don't know them, like them?"

She found it both strange and fascinating to start seeing her parents as people beyond their roles as her caregivers. “And it's really weird and interesting to get to know your parents as people,” she added.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is well-known for her advocacy of mental health. She tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. After the legal wedding, the couple celebrated with close family and friends in Udaipur, hosting a series of joyous events, including mehendi, sangeet, and an elegant white wedding.

A lavish reception followed in Mumbai, graced by Bollywood luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

