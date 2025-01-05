Did you know Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was supposed to feature in Laal Singh Chaddha and Laapataa Ladies? Here’s what went wrong

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry last year with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj. While he is currently gearing up for his next project, Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor, the young actor recently spilled beans on losing out the opportunity in his father’s home productions films, Laapataa Ladies and Laal Singh Chaddha before his actual debut.

During a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid Khan revealed that he was possibly supposed to be a part of his father Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. He remembered testing for it with Kiran Rao who was to play his mother. Khan shared that they shot 7–8 scenes for four days, which amounted to 20 minutes of footage.

“It was a test for me also. Papa wanted to see how Advait would deal with the material. So, it was kind of a deal for both of us. Ultimately, it didn’t work out, largely due to budgetary reasons. It was a very expensive film to put a new person in,” he said.

Further reflecting on his stint in Laapataa Ladies, he revealed that he tested for it also. However, later Kiran Rao eventually chose Sparsh Shrivastava who she deemed better suited for the part. Junaid expressed no qualms about it and agreed with her decision.

Advertisement

Despite not being cast, Junaid emphasized that the decision didn’t affect his relationship with Kiran. “Our equation is very good. She is a very fun and warm person, and we get along great,” he said.

The 2022-released film, Laal Singh Chaddha was directed by Advait Chandan. It was a remake of the 1994 American classic Forrest Gump, led by Tom Hanks. LSC featured Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij among others in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies was released in 2023 led by Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan. The critically acclaimed was also India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film for the Oscars 2025.

On the professional front, Junaid will be next seen in rom-com, Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is poised to release on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan gaa bhi khud lenge’, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya sarcastically as he takes jab at superstar; labels trolls as ‘machhar’