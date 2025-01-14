Anupam Kher’s open letter to his younger self highlighting tears over lost roles, failures and rejections feels like a warm hug

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been in the industry for over four decades. He made his acting debut with Saaransh in 1984 at the age of 28. Ever since then, he has charmed fans with his versatile performances. Most recently, while looking back at his journey from humble beginnings, the veteran actor penned an open letter to his younger self.

On January 14, Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures on his Instagram with a message to his younger self. "An Open Letter To My Young Self…#SwipeLeft," the post was captioned. It began with an image of an envelope featuring a monochrome picture of his younger self and the words "To Anupam From Anupam." This was followed by another image in which he addressed himself as "Dear Young Anupam."

He walked down memory lane, remembering sitting in a tiny room in Shimla, staring at the mirror, and practicing dialogues that he thought no one would ever hear. He reflected on his dreams of Bollywood, theater, and recognition, which once seemed far away and impossible. However, he assured himself, stating, "'Impossible' is just a word you haven't conquered yet."

"Life is going to surprise you. The rejections, the failures, the moments of self-doubt—they will become the stepping stones of your story. You'll cry over lost roles, but one day, you'll laugh at those tears because they'll lead you to something better. Like Saaransh—your first film as an old man when you were just 28," he further added.

Kher mentioned, as funny as it may sound, that life tests you and rewards you when you least expect it. He reflects on his vulnerability with his iconic wit, stating, "Oh, and one more thing—about the whole hair situation, don't worry. You'll still have swag!"

On a concluding note, he stressed the beauty of life, which keeps evolving and never ends, irrespective of whether it begins at 40 or 60.

