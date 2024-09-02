Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal recalls slapping THIS actor 'so hard' that he broke into tears; Deets

Anu Aggarwal, who became an overnight sensation with her debut movie Aashiqui, had a very brief career of just five years, but she still managed to do diverse roles. In 1993, the actress headlined a film titled Khal-Naaikaa, in which she slapped Mehmood so hard on-screen that it sadly left the veteran star crying like a baby.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Anu revealed that she extremely enjoyed working with Mehmood on Saawan Kumar's film. The actress played the character of a psycho girl and had to go overboard with her emotions in every scene. In one sequence, when Mehmood, who plays the gardener, catches her breastfeeding, she threatens him not to tell anyone else about what she is doing.

“Main usko chaata lagati ho aur baap re, mereko itna mushkil tha apne ko mentally prepare karna kyunki wo Mehmood hai bhai. He's like my grandfather's age. Mujhe apni personality se pare jaana pada. Unke muh me itni zor se chata laga, unhone wakai me rona shuru kar diya. Maine unko hug kiya aur kaha, I am so sorry (I slapped him so hard in that scene and it was really difficult to mentally prepare myself as it was Mehmood. He's like my grandfather's age. I had to get out of my personality. He got slapped so hard that he actually started crying. I hugged him and said, I am so sorry).” Anu detailed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Maine Pyar Kiya Re-Release: When Salman Khan consoled Bhagyashree after every shot of Mere Rang Mein; actress recalls 'I would just burst into tears'

Mehmood soon assured Aggrawal that he was fine and everything was okay. Anu went on to star in a few films, including Ghazab Tamasha, Thiruda Thiruda, King Uncle, The Cloud Door, Janam Kundli, and Return of Jewel Theif. One of the biggest milestones of Anu’s career was when she launched MTV in India and headlined their initial establishments in the country.

The 55-year-old is one of the living survivors of a dreadful accident. Her life turned upside down in 1999 when returning home from a party in Mumbai, she was caught in a severe car crash. The incident left her in a coma for 29 days with multiple fractures. Even though she regained consciousness, Anu had no recollection of her past.

ALSO READ: Maine Pyar Kiya Re-release: When Salman Khan was in tears during the shoot of Kabootar Ja Ja for THIS wholesome reason