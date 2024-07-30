9 best Mehmood movies that will make you go ROFL

Mehmood Ali, commonly simply as Mehmood, was one of the most versatile and beloved actors in Indian cinema. With a career spanning several decades, he became synonymous with comedy and delivered unforgettable performances that left audiences in splits. Here are some of the best Mehmood movies that are a testament to his talent.

9 best Mehmood movies that will tickle your funny bones to the fullest

1. Padosan

- Cast: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar

- IMDb Rating: 8.1

- Release Year: 1968

- Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Padosan is a timeless classic where Mehmood played the iconic character of Master Pillai, a South Indian music teacher. His comic timing and the hilarious portrayal of Pillai made this film a masterpiece. The song Ek Chatur Naar is one of the highlights of Mehmood’s performance.

2. Kunwara Baap

- Cast: Mehmood, Bharathi, Vinod Mehra

- IMDb Rating: 7.2

- Release Year: 1974

- Genre: Drama, Comedy

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Kunwara Baap, Mehmood played the role of Mahesh, a rickshaw driver who adopts an abandoned child suffering from polio. This film, both heartwarming and humorous, beautifully displaced Mehmood’s range as an actor. His stint in the song Saj Rahi Gali remains one of the notable highlights of the movie.

3. Bombay to Goa

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Mehmood

- IMDb Rating: 6.7

- Release Year: 1972

- Genre: Comedy, Adventure

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Bombay to Goa is a road comedy where Mehmood plays Khanna, a bus conductor. His antics throughout the journey and the comedy sequences with Amitabh Bachchan's character make this movie a delightful watch. The song Dekha Na Hai Re Socha Na from this movie is memorable for Mehmood’s energetic performance.

4. Love in Tokyo

- Cast: Joy Mukherjee, Asha Parekh, Mehmood

- IMDb Rating: 6.4

- Release Year: 1966

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Love in Tokyo, Mehmood played the role of Mahesh who largely provided comic relief in this romantic drama. His humorous encounters alongside Joy Mukherjee’s charm topped up with songs like Sayonara Sayonara made this movie of the best Mehmood movies of all time.

5. Bhoot Bungla

- Cast: Mehmood, Tanuja, Nazir Hussain

- IMDb Rating: 6.4

- Release Year: 1965

- Genre: Horror, Comedy

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Bhoot Bungla saw Mehmood in a dual role which simply added multiple layers of humor to the horror-comedy genre. His performance as the bumbling yet brave hero turned this film into a classic in Indian cinema. Don’t miss out on this one also for Nazir Hussain’s one-of-a-kind performance.

6. Gumnaam

- Cast: Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Mehmood

- IMDb Rating: 6.9

- Release Year: 1965

- Genre: Mystery, Thriller

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Gumnaam, Mehmood played the role of a butler, who provided comic relief in the midst of the suspense and mystery. His dance in the song Hum Kaale Hain To Kya Hua in this movie is historic and iconic. The veteran star’s comedic hold in this one brought a lighthearted touch to the thriller.

7. Pyase Panchhi

- Cast: Mehmood, Mala Sinha, Rajendra Kumar

- IMDb Rating: 7.2

- Release Year: 1961

- Genre: Drama, Romance

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Pyase Panchhi, Mehmood played a supporting role that still managed to leave a lasting impression. His character of Mahesh brought humor and lightness to the film and made him stand out despite having been led by Rajendra Kumar. Over time, this Harsukh Jagneshwar Bhatt directorial emerged as one of the best Mehmood movies.

8. Sanjog

- Cast: Pradeep Kumar, Anita Guha, Mehmood

- IMDb Rating: 5.9

- Release Year: 1961

- Genre: Drama, Romance

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Sanjog featured Mehmood in an uncredited role of Mehmood Ali Jamai where his performance was notably humorous. His versatility shone through this one as well making it one of his memorable performances. Watch out this one for Pradeep Kumar and Anita Guha’s chemistry as well.

9. Pyar Kiye Jaa

- Cast: Kishore Kumar, Mehmood, Shashi Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 7.2

- Release Year: 1966

- Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Pyar Kiye Jaa, Mehmood played the character of Atm who happens to be an aspiring filmmaker with grandiose ideas. His comedic scenes, especially the one where he narrates a horror story, are legendary and showcase his brilliant comic timing. This is also one of the best Kishore Kumar and Mehmood movies of all time.

Mehmood's contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. His ability to make audiences laugh while also delivering powerful performances in dramatic roles made him a beloved figure in Bollywood. Which of these Mehmood movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.

