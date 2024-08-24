Maine Pyar Kiya Re-release: When Salman Khan was in tears during the shoot of Kabootar Ja Ja for THIS wholesome reason

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya is currently enjoying its re-release in theatres after 35 years and we cannot help but look back at wholesome moments that took place back in 1989. While we recently shared how Bhagyashree was breaking down on the sets, there was also Salman who was in tears time and again due to a wholesome reason. Read on.

In an old conversation with Hello! Indo-Arabia, Salman once shared that the shoot of his song Kabootar Ja Ja left him in tears. He expressed, “I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me.” Salman shared how during narrations, he would imagine actors like Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor doing these kinds of roles.

“I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, ‘Yes, I can do this’. I had tears in my eyes,” Khan added. While Maine Pyar Kiya is generally mistaken as Salman’s big Bollywood debut, the actor first appeared in a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988).

For the unversed, Salman Khan was selected by the Rajshris to lead Maine Pyar Kiya after several rounds of auditions which also marked Bhagyashree’s debut. Where the charmer went on to star in several movies and earn the throne, Bhagyashree had to take a break from movies to focus on her family amid troubling relations.

Mohnish Bahl who played the character of Jeevan in this Sooraj Barjatya directorial recently spoke to HT City about how he was very thick with Salman and his family way before Maine Pyar Kiya. “Salman’s father Salim uncle was the first one who believed in this film and said that it would surely work way before the release,” Bahl recalled.

While this 1983 debutant became an overnight sensation by playing the antagonist in Maine Pyar Kiya, Mohnish revealed, “Salman introduced my name to Sooraj ji and the producers. They weren’t sure if I would be OK with a negative role, but I was.”

